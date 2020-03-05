Biden's billionaire blowout

Joe Biden's comeback is not only upending the presidential primary, but revealing new insights into the limits of money in politics and Biden's potential strength. In a discussion of an exclusive MSNBC special report documenting each campaign's spending per vote, Obama and Clinton campaign veteran Blake Zeff and the New York Times Michelle Goldberg analyze the campaigns' spending, some limits on the impact of money in politics, and the remaining ways the billionaires' can distort democracy even when their spending does not propel them far in campaigns, as in the case of Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer.