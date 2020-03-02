Biden’s back: VP wins big while spending less than his rivals

Ari Melber breaks down the relative amount of campaign spending by the 2020 Democratic candidates – and digs into which candidates are getting the most bang for the buck. One top line finding: Former Vice President Biden is getting more votes per spending dollars than any other candidate. Bruce Freed and Sally Kohn join Ari for the conversation. Note: these numbers are continuously evolving and reflect the state of play at this particular point in time, on the eve of Super Tuesday.