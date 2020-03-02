BREAKING: Chris Matthews, longtime MSNBC host, is leaving the network

The Beat with Ari

Biden’s back: VP wins big while spending less than his rivals

07:50

Ari Melber breaks down the relative amount of campaign spending by the 2020 Democratic candidates – and digs into which candidates are getting the most bang for the buck. One top line finding: Former Vice President Biden is getting more votes per spending dollars than any other candidate. Bruce Freed and Sally Kohn join Ari for the conversation. Note: these numbers are continuously evolving and reflect the state of play at this particular point in time, on the eve of Super Tuesday.March 2, 2020

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All