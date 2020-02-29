Biden goes there: Sanders' dem socialism won't fly against Trump

Joe Biden unloads on Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, saying his position as a democratic socialist "doesn't fly" in beating Trump. MSNBC's Ari Melber hosts "The Beat" live from Lizard Thicket in Columbia, South Carolina ahead of the pivotal primary and is joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jonathan Capehart, South Carolina State Representative Justin Bamberg and Former Executive Director of the South Carolina Democratic Party Amanda Loveday.