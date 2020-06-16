Barr's new Mueller nightmare: Key prosecutor to tell all under oath

Attorney General Bill Barr has received increased scrutiny for his efforts to politicize the Department of Justice, with over 2,000 former federal prosecutors calling for his resignation for acting as the President’s “personal lawyer.” “Whistleblower” Aaron Zelinsky, a federal prosecutor who resigned in protest of Barr’s fight to grant Former Trump aide Roger Stone a lighter sentence will testify before House Dems; MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler is also calling for an anti-trust prosecutor to testify on Trump’s interference in a case involving CNN.