As U.S. Intel privately warned of deadly virus, Trump claimed 'it will disappear'

According to the Washington Post, U.S. Intelligence officials warned Trump as early as January about the coronavirus in more than “a dozen classified briefings.” Former CIA Officer David Priess joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the reports received by Trump about the coronavirus. Priess argues “all presidents disagree with some of the intelligence analysis they get,” but adds, Trump’s public denial shows “he thought he knew better and did not need to prepare the American people” for what was coming.