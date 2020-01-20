As Trump goes on trial, new debate over U.S. justice system, prison lawsuit by Jay-Z & Yo Gotti

As Pres. Trump faces a Senate impeachment trial, MSNBC’s Ari Melber sits down with multi-platinum artist Yo Gotti to discuss his new lawsuit with Jay-Z against the Mississippi State Department of Corrections over allegedly “inhumane” conditions and incidents that resulted in the death of five inmates. Gotti discusses his belief in the humanity of people who are incarcerated, and treating everyone with dignity. The two also discuss Yo Gotti’s forthcoming new music project.