As Putin meddles in 2020, Bernie Sanders hits back and reveals he knew of operation before debate

U.S. Intelligence Officials have briefed President Trump and Bernie Sanders revealing Russia is actively meddling in the 2020 election, helping their respective campaigns. After hearing the information, Trump lashed out on his staff, getting rid of the current DNI, and appointing Trump “loyalist” German Ambassador Richard Grenell. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent analyzes the difference in Trump and Sanders response to 2020 meddling, highlight Trump lashed out as his staff, while Sanders rebuked Putin for “interfering in American elections.”