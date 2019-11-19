In Trump 'bribery' clash at impeachment hearing, Congressman cites interviews and MSNBC

Members of Congress in both parties clashed over whether Trump’s Ukraine plot amounts to a conspiracy for bribery, an impeachable offense, in the second week of Trump impeachment hearings. In this highlight during live analysis of the ongoing hearing, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Rep. Ratcliffe’s discussion of bribery -- including fact-checking his argument that fact witnesses should have said the word “bribery” in their depositions, (while noting that Ratcliffe’s presentation included both a pile of those depositions, and a visual aide pointing to MSNBC’s past reporting on bribery.) The Tuesday hearing included testimony from National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, a Russia adviser for Vice President Pence.