Ari Melber: Evidence points to AG Barr abusing law enforcement powers

Trump’s hand-picked Attorney General, Bill Barr, is making good on Trump’s demands to ‘investigate the investigators,’ as the New York Times reports he is using the DOJ to push a ‘criminal’ probe in the Mueller investigation. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on how Barr’s call for investigation, in the midst of the Ukraine impeachment probe, is Trump’s latest systematic demand to use the government’s gravest powers to go after anyone has ever opposed him.