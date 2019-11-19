Ari Melber: Bloomberg runs from stop-and-frisk after profiling millions

After discriminating against millions of minorities, Michael Bloomberg now says he’s "sorry" for his stop-and-frisk policy as he launches his 2020 campaign. Courts ruled Bloomberg's stop-and-frisk program was illegal and racially profiled minorities, but he’s only apologizing now. MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent Ari Melber adds context, and notes “when Bloomberg had power, he used it to push this policing for 12 years. When he lost power, he continued to defend this policing, taking up the same civil rights turf as Donald Trump…Today Bloomberg wants more power, and he's trying to convince democratic voters what he would do with it. The problem is on this issue, they already know.”