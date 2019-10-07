Alarming: Meacham says Trump Ukraine scandal ranks 'above Watergate'

A second whistleblower has emerged with 'firsthand' intel on Trump’s Ukraine plot, with Trump aides arguing there is no consistent plan to combat the Ukraine scandal because it’s ‘whatever the President’s whim is.’ Historian Jon Meacham argues President Trump’s Ukraine scandal ‘ranks right above Watergate,’ adding ‘abuse of power’ is ‘what impeachment was created for.’ Meacham adds the founders fought to protect the integrity of the Republic from a ‘President colluding with a foreign power in some way to achieve their own authority.