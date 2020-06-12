After Floyd death, LeBron James puts 'activism into action' with new voter rights group

Megastar LeBron James is teaming up with athletes and celebrities, taking action following the death of George Floyd to form"More Than a Vote," a new voting rights group aimed at helping African Americans get to the polls. WNBA All Star and ESPN Analyst Chiney Ogwumike joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss putting “activism into action.” Ogwumike addresses the death of Breonna Taylor, adding she is “glad” to see the act banning no-knock warrants in her honor be passed, spotlighting the effectiveness of the protestors.