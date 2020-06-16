Addressing key prosecutor, Beyoncé calls out the 'two tragedies' when police kill Black people

Artist and entrepreneur Beyoncé is using her power to directly lobby for action in the case of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her own apartment by Louisville Police on March 13th. In a letter to the Kentucky Attorney General, Beyoncé calls for the arrest of those officers, a transparent investigation and says it is the AG’s “responsibility” to bring justice to Breonna Taylor and demonstrate “the value of a Black woman's life.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on that and Beyoncé’s engagement on these issues for years.