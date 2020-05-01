50 Cent on Trump pardon for Roger Stone, Biden's Economist, coronavirus in U.S. and picking a mantra

Rapper and business mogul 50 Cent talks politics, business, music and his new book “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter” in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. As the world faces coronavirus, the two discuss how 50 Cent battled adversity from poverty to an attempt on his life to achieve great success, and lessons for others who hope to do the same, as well as Pres. Trump’s response and other political news. Melber also plays clips of Joe Biden’s fmr. chief economist, Jared Bernstein, telling economics jokes citing the rapper. 50 Cent laughingly responds that it is “cool” Bernstein knows about him, adding, “Ari, he probably saw me for the first time on your show.” This TV segment is excerpted from a longer interview also available online.