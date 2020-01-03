2020 Dem Yang hits Biden over coal miner-tech remarks

In a wide ranging interview, 2020 Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss his latest surge in campaign donations, and how he plans to go “all the way” in 2020. Yang criticizes President Trump's airstrike killing Iranian leader, Soleimani. Yang also discusses Joe Biden’s “not realistic” suggestion that coal miners become coders, calling it “not productive.” Yang also discusses his favorite campaign trail snack and his new year’s resolution.