'You're a disgrace': Mike Bloomberg insults journalist after tough questions

'You're a disgrace': Mike Bloomberg insults journalist after tough questions02:25
2020 Candidate Michael Bloomberg is conceding a disappointing debut debate appearance ahead of the Nevada primary, and Blake Zeff, an expert on New York politics, decodes Bloomberg’s particular approach to deploying money to shape his political standing, and discusses how Bloomberg pressured the NY political system to override the will of the voters to help him get a third term as mayor, and how Bloomberg reacted to journalists questioning him.