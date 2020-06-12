'Wrath of God:' Dave Chappelle addresses police officers in George Floyd death

In a newly released comedy special, Comedian Dave Chappelle addressed the murder of George Floyd. In the socially-distant comedy special entitled “8:46,” a nod to the length of time the officers knelt on Floyd’s neck, Chappelle said “one of the hardest parts of the tape to listen to” was hearing Floyd tell “the police he couldn’t breathe.” Chappelle questioned the motive of the officers, asking if they kneeled “on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn't get the wrath of God.”