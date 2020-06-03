'Wounds exposed': Civil Rights Leader condemns 'lynching' as four officers indicted for murder

Protests against police brutality in all fifty states around the country, amid the global health pandemic, are showing glimpse of a tipping point. Reverend William Barber tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber “the wounds are exposed,” referring to “systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation before COVID” adding they have been “exploited by the pandemic.” Barber adds the “lynching” of Floyd also had “impact” as “death can spur” movements in history.