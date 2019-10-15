'What I've seen horrifies me': NY Fed insider on Giuliani criminal probe

Federal prosecutors are probing Rudy Giuliani’s personal finances and business dealings in Ukraine. As Giuliani is under criminal investigation over the Ukraine plot, new evidence reveals he was paid $500K to consult for a Ukraine company that was founded by one of his associates indicted for federal campaign violations. Former Federal Prosecutor Miriam Baer says that while it’s important to wait for all the evidence, “what I’ve seen horrifies me” and may be criminal.