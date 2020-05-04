‘Very reckless path': Atlanta Mayor warns residents of covid risk despite Governor reopening economy

Georgia is one of the first states to reopen amid warnings of a “second wave“ in coronavirus. Now a new report reveals Georgia residents have a 40 percent increase in the risk of exposure since Kemp’s state wide order, reopening many non-essential businesses. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joins The Beat warning residents “to stay home” to avoid the “highly contagious virus” after clashing with Georgia’s GOP Governor Kemp. Bottoms tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber her and the governor have “agreed to disagree” on the reopening of businesses, a move she argues leads her residents down a “very reckless path.”