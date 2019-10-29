The Beat with Ari

'Very guilty': Bush W.H. staffer goes there on avalanche of Ukraine evidence

12:22

A White House official's testimony undercuts Trump loyalist Amb. Gordon Sondland's Ukraine testimony. A top democrat on the intelligence committee believes Sondland committed perjury. With new evidence against Trump, his allies resort to smearing a war hero and Jared Kushner falsely says Trump is "unimpeachable." Former speechwriter for President George W. Bush says Trump is “very guilty” and does not have “smart people” advising him.Oct. 29, 2019

