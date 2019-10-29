'Very guilty': Bush W.H. staffer goes there on avalanche of Ukraine evidence

A White House official's testimony undercuts Trump loyalist Amb. Gordon Sondland's Ukraine testimony. A top democrat on the intelligence committee believes Sondland committed perjury. With new evidence against Trump, his allies resort to smearing a war hero and Jared Kushner falsely says Trump is "unimpeachable." Former speechwriter for President George W. Bush says Trump is “very guilty” and does not have “smart people” advising him.