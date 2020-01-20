'Unnerved': Trump fears unpredictable impeachment trial

As President Trump’s “judgement day” looms, The New York Times reports Trump is “increasingly unnerved” about the uncertainty of his impeachment trial. Now, all eyes turn to the United States Senate as they are no longer functioning as a “legislative body,” but a “partial-courtroom” for the impeachment trial of Trump. Referencing Clinton’s Senate impeachment trial, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber provides a “citizen’s pamphlet and viewer guide,” on what to expect from Trump’s trial, including the duties of the House Impeachment Managers, Trump’s legal team and Chief Justice Roberts, why you won’t hear Senators’ speak during the trial and how the rules are not “set in stone,” and could potentially allow for more witnesses.