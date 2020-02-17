‘Un-American,’ ‘banana republic’: DOJ alum say Barr is doing Trump's 'personal bidding,' must resign

It’s an unprecedented call for Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. More than 2,000 Department of Justice alumni say Barr’s actions protecting Trump require him to resign. Donald Ayer, Barr’s former colleague and former Deputy AG under George H. W. Bush says Barr’s attacks on the rule of law is “un-American.” The New Yorker’s David Rohde joins “The Beat” to discuss the “troubling signs” for Trump’s administration and reports on Barr’s theory that “the president can be in charge of all prosecutions.”