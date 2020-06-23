'Torching its legacy': DOJ insider says AG Barr 'should be resigning' after 'bombshell' allegation

Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss a new complaint from a former DOJ prosecutor alleging they helped convicted Trump ally Roger Stone fight for a lighter sentence. Katyal asserts AG Barr’s actions are “incredibly troubling” and that he is not protecting “the rule of law.” Katyal adds Congress should take more responsibility in “oversight,” questioning “why Barr hasn’t been forced to testify in regards to the matter.”