'Thug,' 'threat': Endorsing impeachment, top newspapers unload on Trump

Hours before the historic Trump impeachment vote in Congress, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman joins Ari Melber to talk about the Times’ stinging editorial titled “Impeach,” which outlines a “simple and damning” case against Trump. Melber reports on how top newspapers are supporting impeachment, a journalistic development that shows grave concerns about Trump’s fitness for office – and a departure from Clinton’s impeachment, where newspapers condemned Bill Clinton’s conduct, but largely opposed the impeachment.