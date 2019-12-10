'Threat to national security': Dems charge Trump with 'high crimes' as impeachment trial looms

In a historic day, House Democrats unveil impeachment charges against Trump alleging “high crimes and misdemeanors” and drafting two articles of impeachment. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber analyzes both articles of impeachment and the narrow scope strategy. Melber reports on the Democrats focusing impeachment on Trump's "scheme" to abuse power and how the second article of impeachment against Trump is narrow -- treating his "defiance of subpoenas" and blanket opposition to the impeachment probe as "Obstruction of Congress."