'This is the moment': Inside the push to defund the police after Floyd killing

There is a nationwide debate over defunding the police as protesters across the country want action after George Floyd's killing. The Minneapolis City Council has voted to dismantle its police force and New York City's mayor De Blasio vows to cut funding from the NYPD. But, Joe Biden is against it and top democrats are not endorsing it. New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousin and Former Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson join MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.