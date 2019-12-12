'They put me in a cage': Detained child recounts Trump’s border 'prison'

As Trump’s impeachment dominates headlines, his administration is quietly pushing to “indefinitely” incarcerate migrant families at the border. The New York Times reports on the administration pushing a policy to override the current 20-day time limit. This news comes as incarcerated children speak to PBS' "Front line" on the horrors inside the detention centers. Former campaign aide to Hillary Clinton and new MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos says Trump’s “abuse of power” is “happening everywhere” and calls the move to “indefinitely incarcerate migrants” both “dangerous” and “criminal.”