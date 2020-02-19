'Angry,' 'spineless GOP': Dem Senator hammers Trump pardon for Giuliani ally, Apprentice contestant

See U.S. Senator and former prosecutor Richard Blumenthal’s impassioned remarks about the “heart attack moment” facing the U.S. over Trump’s new, controversial pardons for allies - as 2,000 former Department of Justice officials demand Trump’s Attorney General resign for interfering in the department’s independence. Blumenthal argues the blame goes beyond Pres. Trump to what he calls “a morally spineless Republican majority who is enabling” Trump.