'That's bribery': Speaker Pelosi says Trump committed bribery, an impeachable offense

Speaker Pelosi says Congress can impeach Trump for bribery for demanding Ukraine probe the Bidens in exchange for money. Pelosi’s striking comment comes after other top democrats outlined a bribery case against Trump. The Associated Press reports another official heard Trump make a call about “investigations” in the midst of Ukraine plotting. MSNBC’s Ari Melber wrote about why bribery makes a strong impeachment case on October 20th and continues to report on the bribery evidence on The Beat.