‘Stunt’ men: GOP on defense as damning Ukraine testimony goes public

President Trump’s new quid pro quo defense on Ukraine is saying ‘there is nothing wrong with it’ because ‘it is not an impeachable event.’ Trump’s admission undercuts the GOP’s defense, as RNC Official Elizabet Harrington claimed Trump’s Ukraine call had ‘nothing to do with Biden,’ in a recent interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. The Washington Post reports a growing number of Republican senators are considering acknowledging Trump’s quid pro quo but countering with it’s not 'to the level of an impeachable offense.'