'Smoking gun': feds arrest Giuliani allies in Trump impeachment probe

Julia Ioffe, GQ Magazine Correspondent, calls the federal indictment of two Giuliani associates linked to Ukraine plot the ‘smoking gun’ in the Dems impeachment probe. Ioffe argues the two associates are ‘in violation of election law’ for ‘funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars’ into ‘Trump PACS and to Republican candidates.’ Nick Akerman, who worked with Rudy Giuliani at SDNY, argues Giuliani has become ‘completely unhinged’ and it ‘strengthens the Democrats’ impeachment probe.’