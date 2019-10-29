'Shredded': Army officer on Trump-Ukraine bribery call spills on Trump

'Shredded': Army officer on Trump-Ukraine bribery call spills on Trump15:39
Trump faces damning impeachment testimony on the Ukraine plot from decorated army officer. Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, testified he was on the Trump-Ukraine call and immediately raised concerns about it. Vindman is the first sitting Trump official to testify against him. It comes as Speaker Pelosi and the democrats step closer to going public with the probe releasing a bill on impeachment rules.