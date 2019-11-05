‘Shocked’ and ‘threatened’: Dems go public with Trump impeachment bomb

: The Congressional impeachment probe is going public for the first time with House democrats unveiling its first impeachment interviews with bombshell testimony from Trump’s own diplomat. Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine says he "threatened" her over Ukraine and was “shocked” Trump "would speak about me or any ambassador in that way to a foreign counterpart." The impeachment evidence against Trump is mounting as new witnesses are called to testify and democrats prepare for public hearings.