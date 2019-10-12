‘Shell shocked’: Fox Insider warns more Trump ‘propaganda’ with Shep Smith out

Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Shep Smith’s shocking exit from Fox News, a network he agrees has been ‘too Trump-ified.’ ‘Campaign Carl’ argues Smith ‘had to face’ an ‘awful lot’ of the networks host ‘telling viewers what they wanted to hear’ instead of what they need ‘ to know to fully be informed.’ Cameron argues without Shep Fox is more “propaganda” and “that's the stuff of third world nations.”