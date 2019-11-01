'Panic': Trump team 'freestyling' impeachment defense after evidence goes public

The Trump White House is struggling to defend the Ukraine call as Democrats pass a historic impeachment vote setting the stage for public hearings. Julian Epstein, former counsel to House Judiciary Committee, argues Republicans and Trump have ‘no idea’ how to combat the impeachment process, and are unsure on if they should play ‘an offensive or defensive strategy.’ Epstein adds Trump is ‘freestyling’ his response to the mounting evidence, while GOP allies are ‘making up’ their strategy as ‘they go along.’