'Our economy is shutting down': Clinton WH veteran pushes lives over dollars in COVID-19 crisis

Former United States Secretary of Labor Robert Reich joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the looming economic shutdown as a result of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Reich tells Melber “we have a world pandemic – we can see it coming,” adding “as a result our economy is shutting down.” Reich argues though the shutdown will “cause a lot of hardship” it is “the appropriate response,” as we “need to take all steps necessary to protect lives.”