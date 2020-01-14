'Offensive': Former SDNY Chief blasts Giuliani for attacking SDNY prosecutors 'idiots'

Former SDNY U.S. Attorney David Kelley joins MSNBC Chief Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss Rudy Giuliani’s attack on “idiot” prosecutors from the office he once ran. Kelley argues Giuliani’s comments are “really offensive,” adding it won’t move the prosecutors “one way or the other,” adding the investigation could still lead to his “exposure.” Kelley also addresses the ongoing SDNY investigation of Giuliani, and Giuliani’s call for the Supreme Court to block the impeachment trial.