'Off the rails' : Longtime Trump lawyer slams Giuliani on Ukraine and criminal exposure

In an exclusive interview with "The Beat," Donald Trump's former personal lawyer of 15 years, Jay Goldberg, goes public with tough criticism for fellow Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, critiquing his work, competence and service to Trump. Goldberg suggests Giuliani may have opened himself up to criminal liability and that he was “seduced” by the Trump “lifestyle” which drove him to lose "his sense of balance." Goldberg also dishes that he personally advised Trump not to hire Rudy Giuliani, and says now is the time for Trump to fire Giuliani, given the impeachment probe and Giuliani's own criminal investigation.