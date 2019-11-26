'Not kings!': Judge issues stinging rebuke to Trump's impeachment stonewall

'Not kings!': Judge issues stinging rebuke to Trump's impeachment stonewall07:48
A federal judge has ordered Don McGahn, former White House Counsel to testify before Congress. In the new ruling, the judge argues ‘Presidents are not kings,’ potentially laying the foundation for other Trump aides who have stonewalled House Dems investigations, citing executive privilege. Mother Jones Washington Bureau Chief David Corn and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner join Ari Melber on the breaking news.