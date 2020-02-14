The Beat with Ari

'Not fit for office': George H. W. Bush lawyer and Barr colleague slams Barr for 'undermining' DOJ

05:13

Former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer joins MNSBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss AG Bill Barr’s intervention in DOJ cases to protect convicted Trump aide Roger Stone. Ayer, who also preceded Barr as deputy attorney general under President George H. Bush, argues Barr’s “pattern of conduct that he’s engaged in since he came in” as Attorney General involves “intervening out of usual course to protect Donald Trump.” Ayer adds Barr is not “fit for the office” and his “campaign” as AG works to “undermine the Department of Justice.”Feb. 14, 2020

