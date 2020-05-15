'Not a hoax': Undercutting Trump, rapper Scarface talks COVID diagnosis, Pacino inspiration

As the coronavirus pandemic impacts all walks of life, legendary rapper and former Texas candidate Brad Jordan, who performed as ‘Scarface,’ opens up about his coronavirus diagnosis and implores people to take the risk seriously, stressing that the risk is “not a hoax” and his doctors told him he was supposed to be “one of the 80,000” people who died from the virus. Jordan appeared with reporter John Stanton on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” and also discussed why the rags to riches story in the movie “Scarface” resonated with him and so many other artists, including Da Baby, Lil Baby, Notorious B.I.G., Lil Kim and more.