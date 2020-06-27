'No real agenda to run on': Supporters question Trump's campaign as election approaches

Associate Professor of political science at Fordham University, Christina Greer, and MSNBC Contributor Steve Benen join MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to talk about Trump’s re-election campaign. With only 129 days to go until the presidential election, Greer explains “this country is really hurting … when you go to the polls, can you ask yourself, ‘are you better off today than you were four years ago?’”