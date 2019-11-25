'No choice': How Pelosi went from blocking impeachment to going after Trump on Ukraine

Speaker Pelosi was the most powerful Democrat blocking any push to impeach Trump -- until she made a fateful turn that upended everything in 2019. See her evolving views on impeachment, from when she categorically ruled out impeaching George W Bush in 2006, to her reluctance to impeach Trump over the Mueller Report, in this special report. Former Congressman Joe Crowley, who worked closely with Pelosi in the Democratic leadership, discusses the unearthed footage of her stance on impeachment over the years.