‘Nauseating’: Trump blasted for giving Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom

President Trump gave controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh last State the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the nation’s most prestigious civilian awards, which has previously been given to icons like Mother Teresa, Rep. John Lewis, Stephen Hawking and Maya Angelou. The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb calls out Trump’s elevation of such a “misogynistic” figure, joining members of Congress like Rep. Ocasio Cortez who called the choice nauseating.