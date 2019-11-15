'It's a bombshell': Shakedown witness confirms damning impeachment call

Diplomat David Holmes, and aide to Ambassador Bill Taylor who revealed Holmes had evidence in the Ukraine scandal has delivered his closed door testimony. Holmes testified he overheard President Trump commanding Ambassador Sondland to demand Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, with Sondland willing to orchestrate the plot. Former Federal Prosecutors John Flannery and Maya Wiley along with The Daily Beast’s Margaret Carlson and The Root’s Jason Johnson join Ari Melber to discuss breaking developments.