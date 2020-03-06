'Insulting distortions': Judge rebukes Trump AG Barr over Mueller secrecy clash

In an extraordinary move, a federal judge is condemning AG Bill Barr for “distorting” and “misleading” the public with his handling of the Mueller Report. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the unprecedent rebuke by a federal judge against its leader. Melber reports on Barr’s egregious actions and efforts to suppress the findings of the Mueller report as he is “still fighting to keep parts of the Mueller report secret” despite “normal” procedure would give “judges” the “deference to that kind of government request.”