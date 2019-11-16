'Injurious': Trump attacks impeachment witness during testimony

As House Dems interviewed Former Ambassador the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch about President Trump’s smear campaign against her, President Trump launched attacks on her reputation on Twitter. Chairman Schiff and Trump allies consider Trump’s remarks as ‘witness tampering’ and ‘injurious,” arguing Trump added ‘essentially, an article of impeachment real time.’ Former Federal Prosecutor Maya Wiley, Mother Jones’ David Corn and Historian Jon Meacham join Ari Melber to discuss the historic impeachment hearing