'If Obama was POTUS, this would not have happened': GOP Veteran unloads on Trump virus response

'If Obama was POTUS, this would not have happened': GOP Veteran unloads on Trump virus response02:49
Newly leaked audio from a call obtained by Yahoo News, President Obama says Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been ‘an absolute chaotic disaster.’ In an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Republican Political Strategist Steve Schmidt argues America under Obama’s presidency would have “competent, professional people” in charge of the response, critiquing Trump for his “ineptitude and incompetence.”