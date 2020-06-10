‘I can’t breathe’: Another shocking fatal arrest video emerges after Floyd killing

More deadly confrontations with police captured on video emerge as George Floyd’s brother testifies before Congress, telling officials “enough is enough” and imploring them to do more on the issue of police brutality. As protests continue in the wake of the case of George Floyd, new pressure is forcing more taped incidents of police brutality into the public. The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb and Former Police Chief and Obama DOJ Official Ron Davis joins MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the ongoing instances of police brutality caught on camera. Davis argues Trump’s message of “law and order does not mean what it is supposed to mean – peace and justice” but instead “means the targeting of communities, of men of color to fight crime.”